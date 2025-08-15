Aiden Markram confirms to open for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram confirmed he will continue as an opener through to the 2026 T20 World Cup. He said the move suits the team’s balance and added that his bowling role will depend on match conditions and gut feel.

Sydney:

South Africa’s T20I captain Aiden Markram has confirmed his move back to the top of the order will be a long-term decision, continuing through to the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The shift marks a return to his roots, having started his international career as an opener before transitioning into a middle-order role over the last two years under former coach Rob Walter.

Speaking ahead of the final T20I against Australia, Markram revealed that the change came under the direction of all-format head coach Shukri Conrad, who believes Markram’s presence at the top, alongside Ryan Rickelton, offers the best balance for South Africa’s explosive middle-order.

“Going through our squads and the players that we've got around, we think probably that's the best fit. We've got some guys in the middle order that are a lot more destructive than myself and we feel probably it's better off for myself and Ricks (Ryan Rickelton) to be up top. I did it a bit at the IPL, starting to do it now again at international cricket. It's an exciting role. It's always nice to bat in the power play, and the focus is to get the team off to good starts,” Markram told the media on Friday.

Markram remains uncertain about white-ball bowling

The 30-year-old, who has also served as a part-time bowler in white-ball formats, remained uncertain about his role with the ball moving forward, saying it will depend on conditions and match situations.

“I don't know (if I will bowl as well). It's very much a feel thing. It's quite a daunting task, to be honest. You just see the ball flying nowadays, and you're like, I'm not so sure I really want to be a bowler. But there'll be occasions where you feel like the wicket might be on the slower side or might offer something, and you sort of take that punt,” Markram said.