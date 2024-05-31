Aiden Markram believes South Africa are one title away from multiple ICC World Cups

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram.

South Africa and their dream of a World Cup crown is a heart-breaking story. The Proteas have boasted several match-winners over the past few decades, but have agonisingly fallen short of a World Cup trophy.

South Africa's only ICC title is the 1998 Champions trophy and despite coming close on several occasions, they have fallen short without that elusive title, giving them the tag of a choker side. However, team captain Aiden Markram believes that the Proteas are just one World Cup away from winning multiple trophies.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the World Cup, Markram said that this Proteas side has it in itself to go all the way in a World Cup. "I definitely think we have what it takes and it’s a World Cup it’s a really high level of cricket. I think this group has now been together for quite a few years. We’ve shown through many performances in the past few years that we’re able to beat the best in the world.

"So, I’m quietly confident that this team has what it takes to win the World Cup. I think once we’re able to get that first elusive one I think potentially quite a few could follow after that," Markram said in a press conference.

The Proteas had a great chance to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 but their shocking loss to the one team no one which no one expected ended their hopes for the last four. The Proteas suffered a shocking loss to the Netherlands and were knocked out of the tournament.

They could not qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 due to an inferior Net run rate in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. They needed a top-two finish to qualify for the semis but had an inferior NRR than the second-placed Australia, who became the champions ultimately.

The Proteas justified their chokers of losing in the semifinals once again when they lost to Australia in the last-four clash in the ODI World Cup 2023. They were blown away by the Aussies in the ODI WC 2007 semifinal too.

South Africa are placed in a tough group in the T20 World Cup 2024. They find themselves in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal.