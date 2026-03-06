Ahmedabad pitch in focus as India host New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Ahmedabad :

After a thrilling seven-run victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India have advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. They will face New Zealand in the summit clash on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the same venue where India lost the ODI World Cup final in 2023.

A large section of fans had hoped the final would be held in Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai due to the strong crowd engagement and rich cricketing history of these iconic venues. However, Ahmedabad has once again been selected to host the title clash, with hopes that India can rewrite the narrative this time.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the Ahmedabad pitch became a major talking point after curators prepared a double-paced surface that the Rohit Sharma-led side struggled to read. India lost early wickets and failed to build substantial partnerships, eventually posting 240 on the board. Although Australia faced early trouble as well, Travis Head produced a memorable century to guide his team to victory.

The loss on November 19 left more than a billion fans heartbroken, and the venue has since faced criticism and trolling. However, that narrative could change if India defeat New Zealand in the upcoming final, potentially giving Ahmedabad a historic moment to remember.

How has Ahmedabad pitch played in T20 World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad pitch has been extremely batting-friendly this season, which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will prefer. It has continuously produced high-scoring games, with 213 being the highest team total, which South Africa made against Canada in the group stage.

When it comes to India, the venue has, however, troubled the Men in Blue. They defeated the Netherlands in the final league game, but went to suffer a crushing 76-run defeat to the Proteas in the first Super Eights game. Even though India has returned to their best since then, the factor can play on the back of the minds of the players. If it does, that’s a concerning sign.

On top of that, India have never defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup history. So, even though the factors are currently weighing against India, they will certainly be hopeful.

