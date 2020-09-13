Ahead of IPL 2020, Twitter launches team emojis in 6 languages

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Indian Premier League

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Twitter on Sunday launched nine special team emojis, which can be activated by hashtags in English and six Indian languages.

"Through these nine emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite team. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations. Stay tuned for more updates and follow the opening game #MIvCSK this September 19 on Twitter," the microblogging site said in a statement.

Some of the hashtags that will unlock the team emojis are #OneFamily, #WhistlePodu, #PlayBold, #KorboLorboJeetbo, #SaddaPunjab, #OrangeArmy, #HallaBol, and #YehHaiNayiDilli.

The 2020 season of the IPL starts on September 19 with MI facing Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of the 2019 final.

MI were to face CSK in the opening match of the original schedule as well, with the Wankhede Stadium being the venue on March 29. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed

