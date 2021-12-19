Ahead of India series, CSA postpones domestic matches over COVID fears

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of South Africa A team

South Africa's four-day franchise series has been postponed as a precautionary measure over COVID-19 fears, confirmed Cricket South Africa on Sunday. The announcement came just a week before the three-match Test series between India and South Africa gets underway in Centurion. The country has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

"The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between December 16-19 (Division Two) and December 19-22 (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," CSA said in a statement.

The postponed matches, including round four, will be rescheduled for the new year.

South Africa is currently enduring their fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which followed the discovery of the Omicron variant last month.

-With inputs from PTI