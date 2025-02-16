Agha Salman prioritises winning Champions Trophy over defeating India

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Agha Salman

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick off on February 20. The top eight teams in world cricket go head to head in a bid to get their hands on the marquee title. It is worth noting that competition will be held in Pakistan and in the UAE, and the first game of the season will see Pakistan take on New Zealand on February 19.

With the start of the competition, many fans have been waiting for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan. The arch-rivals will lock horns on February 23 in Dubai, and while it might be just another match for the regular fan, the hardcore fans would be gearing up to witness the clash between India and Pakistan.

Ahead of the game, Pakistan's vice-captain Agha Salman was asked about the importance of the game and whether he would rather win the game against India than the Champions Trophy 2025. "I am excited for the Champions Trophy as Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. Being from Lahore, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true for me. The Pakistan team has the potential to win it," Salman said during a chat on PCB Podcast.

"The atmosphere during the India-Pakistan match remains very different. As they say it is the biggest game in the world. But the thing is that is just one game, so winning the Champions Trophy is more important, rather than winning that one game," Salman said.

It is worth noting that while Pakistan kick off the tournament on February 19 by taking on New Zealand, the Indian team will lock horns against Bangladesh for their first game of the tournament. Both teams will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20. Interestingly, India will be coming into the tournament on the back of an ODI series win against England, and Rohit Sharma’s men will hope to ride that confidence in the Champions Trophy as well.