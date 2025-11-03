After winning World Cup 2025, Indian women unveil Team song made four years back | WATCH Indian women experienced their long-awaited moment of joy after winning the ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue have unveiled their team song after beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs.

New Delhi:

A team song that was made four years ago was finally unveiled by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. after they fulfilled their date with destiny in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. A little after the Women in Blue ended their ICC trophy jinx and lifted their first-ever ODI World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final, the players, support staff and other members of the team sang their hearts out in joy and jubilation.

In the post-match conversation with the broadcaster JioHotstar, India's semifinal hero Jemimah Rodrigues had revealed that they had made a team song four years ago but had decided to present it on a day when they win a World Cup. The wait for a dream of more than a billion Indians came to an end, as did the wait for the song.

"We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night," Rodrigues said at the start of the video. The players then opened their vocals to sing the team song.

Team India, Team India, Karde sabki hawa tight,

Team India is here to fight.

Koi na leta humko light,

Our future is bright.

Chand pe chalenge, sath me uthenge,

Hum hai Team India, hum sath me jitenge.

Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum danga.

Rahega sabse upar, humara tiranga.

Hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India.

Jemimah was one of the stars for India during the tournament. She was India's third-highest run-scorer with 292 runs to her name in seven innings, including an insane unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semifinal, which saw India pull off a world record chase of 339 and that too against Australia in a World Cup semifinal.

She had been promoted to the No.3 spot in both the semifinal and the final after having scored a 76 at that spot in a crucial league stage match against New Zealand. She was also dropped from the team for a fixture against England as India weighed in on an extra-bowler rather than a batter. But when given the opportunity, the right-handed batter grabbed it with both hands and played an innings of a lifetime in the semifinal.

Talking about the final, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred for the Women in Blue with their all-round efforts. Shafali's 87 and Deepti's 58 took India to 298/6 before the former took two wickets and the latter five as India bowled the Proteas out for 246 to win the World Cup by 52 runs in the final.