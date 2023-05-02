After Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq comes up with an Instagram story in response

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a feud during LSG vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played out a low-scoring encounter in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB registered an impressive win by 18 runs to defend only 126 runs but the match was marred with controversy after Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in an ugly altercation on the field.

While Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were at the loggerheads during LSG's batting innings, Gambhir got involved after the match and things seemed to have gone out of hands. All the three involved were fined by the match referee for breaching IPL code of conduct. Things don't seem to be improving at all as Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story that had a quote about truth and perspective and now Naveen--ul-Haq has also responded indirectly to him, again in Instagram story itself.

"You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes," Naveen wrote on his Instagram story in an indirect dig at Virat Kohli.

Here's his story:

For the unversed, the incident happened in the 17th over of LSG's innings when Virat Kohli didn't seem to be happy with Naveen for some reason. The two were then seen arguing while shaking hands after the match and soon an angry Gautam Gambhir got involved. Players and support staff from LSG and RCB camp had to intervene to separate the two and even umpires were in the middle.

As far as the match is concerned, Faf du Plessis won the Player of the Match award for his exceptional knock of 44 runs while opening the innings that made the difference on a slow pitch. Du Plessis, Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were the only players to reach double figures with the bat for RCB but that helped them post 126 runs on the board and it eventually proved enough to win the game.

