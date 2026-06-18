After Vaiabhav Sooryavanshi, another Bihar youngster wreaks havoc in domestic cricket, scores 306*

Bhagalpur:

Akshara Gupta etched her name into the record books on Thursday after hammering an unbeaten 306 in the opening round of the BCA Women’s U-19 One-Day Trophy Tournament in Bhagalpur, producing one of the highest individual scores in women’s domestic cricket.

The Bihar batter delivered a breathtaking display at Sandis Compound Ground, dominating the opposition from the outset and rewriting the record books with a triple-century that immediately became one of the standout innings in the history of the state's women's cricket.

Akshara's 306 not out came off just 126 deliveries. She struck 55 boundaries and cleared the ropes eight times while maintaining a staggering strike rate of 242.86. The innings lasted 233 minutes and left spectators witnessing a rare feat in domestic cricket. What made the effort even more extraordinary was the speed at which she reached key milestones. Akshara needed only 16 balls to bring up her half-century and raced to a hundred in just 34 deliveries before converting the start into a monumental triple-century.

The innings has now been recorded among the biggest individual scores in women's domestic cricket and has established a new benchmark in BCA women's cricket. Her achievement earned praise from Bihar Cricket Association officials, who hailed the innings as a reflection of the growing depth of talent emerging from the state.

BCA congratulates Akshara

Congratulating Akshara on her achievement, Bihar Cricket Association president Harshvardhan said that Bihar’s women cricketers are consistently bringing laurels to the state through their performances. Bihar Cricket Association Secretary Ziaul Arfin also extended his congratulations, stating that the emergence of such talent at the very start of the BCA Women’s U-19 One-Day Trophy is a highly positive sign for cricket in Bihar. He wished Akshara a bright future ahead.

In the meantime, Akshara's effort now sits alongside one of the most celebrated knocks in women's domestic cricket, which is of Mumbai batter Ira Gupta's unbeaten 346 in a state-level fixture. Ira's innings featured 42 fours and 16 sixes and remains among the highest scores recorded in the domestic game.

For Akshara, however, Thursday belonged entirely to her. The young batter's unbeaten 306 not only headlined the opening day of the tournament but also announced her arrival with an innings that will be remembered in Bihar cricket for years to come.

Also Read: