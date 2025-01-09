After UK politicians, South Africa's sports minister urges ICC to boycott Afghanistan cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan cricketers after T20 World Cup semi-final loss against South Africa in Tarouba on June 26, 2024

South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie slammed the ICC for their 'hypocritical approach' towards women worldwide by allowing Afghanistan's men's cricket team in its tournaments on Thursday.

The Proteas are set to face Afghanistan in the group stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi on February 21. Afghanistan secured the Champions Trophy qualification after an impressive run in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Afghanistan are drawn against Australia, England and South Africa in Group B in the Champions Trophy tournament. Australia have a history of calling for a ban on Afghanistan cricket due to the Taliban government's stance against women athletes in the country and recently over 160 UK politicians urged the ECB to skip their upcoming Champions Trophy game against the Asian side.

South Africa's sports minister also highlighted the ban on sportswomen in Afghanistan and said it would be immortal to look away from it. He added that he would have avoided the upcoming ICT game against Afghanistan's men's team to show South Africa's support for women.

"It is not for me as the sports minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen,” McKenzie was quoted saying by PTI.

“As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world."

McKenzie also urged the other sports federations and the ICC to consider their role by thinking carefully about women in sports and in Afghanistan.

“This does not happen in the case of Afghanistan, suggesting that political interference in the administration of sport is being tolerated there,” McKenzie added. "Cricket South Africa, the federations of other countries and the ICC will have to think carefully about the message the sport of cricket wishes to send the world, and especially the women in sports.

“I hope that the consciences of all those involved in cricket, including the supporters, players and administrators, will take a firm stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan."