After Suresh Raina's Twitter plea, Punjab Chief Minister forms SIT to probe attack on cricketer's relatives

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, DGP Punjab has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attack on Suresh Raina's relatives who were attacked in a village in Pathankot.

The attack took place in the district's Thariyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. Raina's uncle, Ashok Kumar died on the spot, while his cousin succumbed to the injuries in the hospital on Monday, and his aunty, Asha Rani, is now on life support.

Taking to Twitter, Raina sought action against the culprits.

"What happened to my family is (in) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder," he added.

Later in the evening, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted condoling the attack and ordering SIT probe into the case.

"Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice. SIT formed on to probe attack on cricketer's relatives"

Giving details of the SIT, DGP Dinkar Gupta said that it is headed by SPS Parmar, IGP Border Range, Amritsar, with SSP Pathankot Gulneet Singh Khurana, SP Investigation Pathankot Prabhjot Singh Virk and DSP Dhar Kalan (Pathankot) Ravinder Singh as members.

Asked if any arrest has been made in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Pathankot, Gulneet Singh Khurana said no one has been arrested so far.

"We are working on the case," he said.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious "Kale Kachhewala" gang, who had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok and his family at their house. The family was sleeping on the terrace of their house at the time of the incident.

