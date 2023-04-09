Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
After smashing fastest fifty of IPL 2023, Ajinkya Rahane wishes to play a Test at Wankhede Stadium

Rahane smashed 61 runs off 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes to help CSK beat MI by seven wickets chasing 158 runs.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023
Ajinkya Rahane

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane lit up his home ground Wankhede Stadium with his brilliant knock of 61 runs off 27 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 225 to help CSK chase down 158 runs in the penultimate over of the innings. Speaking after the game, Rahane stated that he got to know about being in the playing XI just before the toss and also hoped to play a Test match at the Wankhede Stadium at some point in this career.

For the unversed, Rahane is currently dropped from the side following low returns in the red-ball cricket for quite some time. He has played 82 Test matches so far in his career scoring 4931 runs but notably, hasn't played a single Test. Moreover, with no place in the Test side, BCCI has not offered him a central contract for the 2022-23 season. However, the man is not ready to give up and is keen on making a comeback.

"I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. I have never played a Test here. I would want to play a Test here. There is still a long way to go. Today, I was not sure about my place in the eleven. I got to know just before the toss, for me it is about playing one game at a time and staying in the moment," Rahane said according to PTI.

Ajinkya Rahane also stated that he will not give up and keep giving his best in whatever format he plays. "Anything can happen. Today, I was not sure about my game. For me, I will never give up. It is about playing with enjoyment and passion. Whatever format I play, it is about giving my best every time, rather than thinking about the future, (things) which is not in my hand, not in my control, for me it’s all about giving my best every time and be as positive as possible and whenever I get an opportunity I should be ready for that," the CSK batter added.

