After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES Yusuf Pathan (left)

After Sachin Tendulkar, his India Legends teammate in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series tournament, Yusuf Pathan also tested positive for COVID-19. Yusuf took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive with mild symptoms.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian batting legend, Sachin took to Twitter to confirm the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 and that he is currently in home isolation. He added that all his other family members have tested negative.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," the 47-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

"All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he further wrote in his official statement.

Both Sachin and Yusuf were part of the maiden Road Safety World Series tournament where the former led the Indian Legends to title victory.