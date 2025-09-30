After SA20, Dinesh Karthik set to feature in ILT20; signs for Sharjaz Warriorz ahead of first-ever auction Dinesh Karthik seemed to have still not made up his mind regarding leaving playing cricket altogether, as the 40-year-old is set to dabble with another T20 league after SA20, this time in the Gulf, in the ILT20. Karthik has already moved on to coaching and commentary during other tournaments.

Sharjah: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik seemed not to have done with his time playing cricket as despite having moved swiftly into commentary and coaching after retiring last year, the 40-year-old is keen on exploring the overseas T20 leagues market before putting his career to bed. After playing for the Paarl Royals earlier this year in the SA20, Karthik will be linking up with the Sharjah Warriorz for the upcoming season of the ILT20, as confirmed by the franchise a day before the first-ever player auction. Sharjah Warriors retentions and pre-signings before auction: Dinesh Karthik, Sikandar Raza, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tom Abell (wildcard), Adil Rashid (wildcard)