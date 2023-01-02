After Rishabh Pant's accident, NHAI starts repair work at incident spot in Uttarakhand | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV, TWITTER SCREENGRAB Rishabh Pant's accident site getting repaired

After the Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, the National Highways Authority of India reportedly started the repair work at the accident site in the early hours of Sunday. Indian Cricketer Pant, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun stated that he was trying to avoid a pothole at the time of the accident. The repair work was reportedly left unfinished due to a traffic jam on the highway.

As per reports, a team from NHAI inspected the stretch at the National Highway-58 on Saturday afternoon and filled the potholes late at night. Rishabh Pant has told the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami that he was trying to avoid a pothole in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district at the time of the accident. "Rishabh Pant told me that he saw a pothole-like depression and something black while driving after which he lost the balance of his car," Dhami said to reporters after meeting Pant in Dehradun.

Watch the repair work video:

However, as per a report in the Hindustan Times, the NHAI project director (Roorkee) PS Gusain has claimed that there were no potholes on the stretch and the NHAI workers only did some patchwork to smoothen the road. He also stated that what Pant saw might just be a ripple.

Pant, who was visited by the DDCA director stated that Pant informed him about the pothole. "It was night and he was trying to save his car from a pothole at the time of the accident," Sharma said. The DDCA director also met Pant's family on Saturday and stated that he is recovering well. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand CM, who met Pant on Sunday, also stated that Pant's health will improve more within a day or two.

The Indian batter was admitted to the Max Hospital after initial treatment at the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. According to a statement released by BCCI, "Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

