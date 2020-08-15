Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BREAKING | After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

BREAKING | After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2020 21:17 IST
Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni
Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina, one of India's prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" he wrote on Instagram as he shared a picture with his CSK teammates. 

View this post on Instagram

It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

The 33-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs. (Also Read | MS Dhoni calls it time but fans can still watch 'Thala' in IPL donning the CSK jersey)

His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

More to follow...

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X