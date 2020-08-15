BREAKING | After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina, one of India's prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" he wrote on Instagram as he shared a picture with his CSK teammates.

The 33-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs. (Also Read | MS Dhoni calls it time but fans can still watch 'Thala' in IPL donning the CSK jersey)

His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

