After missing out on World Cup and India series, injured SA pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of SA20 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Anrich Nortje last played a competitive match back in September 2023 against Australia

In a body blow to the inaugural runners-up of SA20, Pretoria Capitals will not be having their lead pacer Anrich Nortje's services for the second edition of the tournament that kicks off in Gqeberha on January 10, 2024. Nortje, who has been out of action since September 2023, missed the World Cup 2023 due to a back injury and subsequently missed the India series as well. However, it seems that Nortje's time on the sidelines is set to be longer than anyone anticipated with the Capitals confirming the development.

"Capitals seamer Anrich Nortje will miss out on Season 2 of the #SA20, as he continues his recovery from an injury. The Pretoria family wishes him a speedy recovery," Capitals wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Experienced all-rounder Hardus Viljoen replaced Nortje in the Capitals' squad, who aim to go one better this season after losing the final of the inaugural edition.

Viljoen, who was an injury replacement last year in Durban's Super Giants squad, continues to get the SA20 gigs despite not getting picked in the draft for two years in a row.

As far as Nortje is concerned, he last played the second ODI between South Africa and Australia on September 9 and was withdrawn in the middle of the five-match assignment as a precautionary measure. However, his elongated absence has put his participation in doubtful for the IPL 2024 and then the T20 World Cup, given he will not be travelling to New Zealand for the two-match Test series as well.

Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20: Migael Pretorius, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt, Tiaan van Vuuren