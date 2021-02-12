After IPL 2021 auction snub, Sreesanth hoping to get 'surprise call' like Chris Gayle: Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SREESANTH Sreesanth

Despite not being included in the final list of 292 players for the IPL 2021 auction, pacer S Sreesanth is hoping to get a surprise call like Chris Gayle.

Sreesanth was one among 1114 players who had registered themselves for the auction and had set his base price at INR 75 lakh. The BCCI on Thursday released a list of 292 players who will go under the hammer at the upcoming IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18.

“A total of 1114 players had registered for the auction, of which the franchises shortlisted the candidates and the list was pruned. Maybe, Sreesanth did not attract the franchises for some reason,” one of the franchise officials told Sportstar.

Citing Gayle's example, Sreesanth said that he'll continue to work hard and wait for some more time to play in the IPL. After getting unsold in the 2011 IPL auction, Gayle was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the rest is history.

“Hopefully I will get a surprise call like the way Chris Gayle did and started scoring. Nobody had picked him,” said Sreesanth in an Instagram video on Friday.

“Before people jump to a conclusion, I want to say that I’m absolutely fine and grateful for this lovely life. I honestly thought I would be there but It’s alright, I’ve worked really hard and will continue to do so. If I can wait for 8 years then I can wait for some more time too,” Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were banned for life from playing competitive cricket after allegations of being involved in a spot-fixing scandal. However, the speedster's life ban was later reduced to seven years, which ended in September last year.

“No more sympathies guys, I’m absolutely happy. I have not given up, I’m only 38. I’ll keep working hard. If I’m destined to play next season I will, if not then maybe next to next season. I look up to a lot of superstars not just in India but also abroad,” he said.

38-year-old Sreesanth was recently seen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s where he picked up four wickets in five matches for Kerala.

“I also want to say sorry for not being the tearaway Sreesanth of 2007. A reality check is always good, I’ll keep working hard,” he said about his bowling exploits in the tournament.