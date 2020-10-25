After CSK crash out of IPL 2020, Sakshi Dhoni posts emotional message for MS Dhoni

Image Source : MS DHONI/INSTAGRAM Sakshi with MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva

Reacting to Chennai Super Kings' abysmal record in the on-going IPL 2020, MS Dhoni's better half- Sakshi Dhoni- penned down a heartwarming note on Twitter. After CSK failed to secure a playoffs berth for the first time in the IPL history, Sakshi labelled the Chennai side as 'winners' and mentioned that the team will always be 'Super Kings' in the hearts of fans.

"It's just a game..You win some you lose some!! Years gone by are witness to many enthralling victories and a few agonising defeats! Celebrating one and being heartbroken by the other!!" wrote Sakshi on Twitter.

" Some reasonable response others not so... Some win, some lose and others miss...It's just a game! Many preachers and varied reactions! Allow emotions not to beat the very essence of sportsmanship.. It's just a game! No one wants to lose, but not all can be winners!

"When struck down, stunned, the walk back from the field seems long. Jubilant sounds and sighs add to the pain, inner strength takes control It's all just a game!! You were winners then, you are winners now! True warriors are born to fight as they will always be Super Kings in our hearts and in our minds!!" she added.

CSK registered an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore but their chances to book playoffs berth ended after Rajasthan Royals thumped defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Contrary to expectations, the MS Dhoni-led side is currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just eight points under their belt.

The maximum CSK can go upto is 12 points, which is impractical for them to progress into the knockouts as the top-four sides will have at least 14 points each from here. Failing to live up to high hopes, the Yellow Army will have to head back home after registering a forgetful season.

Hoping to provide fans with some joy amid their torrid IPL 2020 run, CSK are next slated to face Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at Dubai.

