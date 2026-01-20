After creating history in ODIs, New Zealand aim to end six-year drought vs India in T20Is New Zealand punched above their weight in the ODI series, beating a near full-strength Indian team without their six to seven first-choice players. The visitors will now be aiming to win the five-match T20I series as well and end the six-year drought in the shortest format.

New Delhi:

New Zealand defeated India for the first time in an ODI series away from home, creating history. The achievement was even more special as they came back after losing the first ODI of the three-match series. The visitors will now face India in the five-match T20I series, starting from January 21, and will be keen on ending the six-year drought in the shortest format of the game.

India have won the last four T20I series against New Zealand and have not lost a series since February 2019. The Kiwis will be itching to snap this losing streak as well, as they have announced a full-strength squad for this contest, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. The Kiwis won the three-match series 2-1 in 2019 but haven't been able to beat India since then in bilaterals.

India whitewashed them in their own den in a five-match series in 2019-20 season and also won the three-match contest 1-0 during the 2022-23 season. On their previous two India tours, the BlackCaps won only one game across six matches and lost five and will be very keen on improving their record in the country.

IND vs NZ last 4 T20I Series Results since 2019

Season Winner Margin 2019-20 India 5-0 (5 matches) 2021-22 India 3-0 (3 matches) 2022-23 India 1-0 (3 matches) 2022-23 India 2-1 (3 matches)

New Zealand dealt a massive blow ahead of T20I series

However, New Zealand have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the T20I series with all-rounder Michael Bracewell picking up a calf strain. "He will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed," a statement from the board said. Kristian Clarke has been added to the T20I squad for the first three matches of the series after picking up seven wickets in three ODIs.

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke (only for the first three games)

