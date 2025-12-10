After completing 100 sixes in T20Is, Hardik Pandya on cusp of joining elite club India all-rounder Hardik Pandya won the player of the match award on his comeback from injury in the first T20I against South Africa. He will be in action again on Thursday in the second game and is on the cusp of joining an elite club in the shortest format of the game.

New Delhi:

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls with six fours and four sixes to play a differentiating role in the first T20I against South Africa. His explosive knock helped the hosts win the series opener by 101 runs. During his blitzkrieg, Pandya also completed 100 sixes in the shortest format, becoming the fourth Indian to do so in T20Is.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is nearing another milestone in the format and will enter an exclusive club in T20Is whenever he manages to achieve it. Hardik is only one scalp away from completing 100 wickets in T20Is. He will join an elite list of Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi, and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh to become only the fourth player to complete the double of hitting 100 sixes and picking up 100 wickets in T20Is.

He has so far accounted for 99 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 26.47 and a strike rate of 19.3 with three four-wicket hauls to his credit.

Players with 100 sixes and 100 wickets in T20Is

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

India look to double their lead in five-match series

Meanwhile, Team India will be looking to double their lead in the second T20I against South Africa. The men's team is playing their first international match at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh but most of the players have played at the venue in the Indian Premier League (IPL). India are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination while South Africa too might not make too much fuss about the loss in the opening game.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav