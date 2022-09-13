After Aaron Finch's retirement, Warner to discuss ending lifetime captaincy ban with Cricket Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER David Warner

After Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the ODI format, David Warner is set to have discussions with Cricket Australia to end his lifetime leadership ban in the coming weeks as the board looks for a replacement for the former Australia captain.

Finch retired from ODI cricket on Sunday after a poor run of form with over 12 months left for the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

While Test skipper Pat Cummins is favourite to take over the job if he can manage his workload, Warner may also be in the reckoning, especially as several former and current players have called for the southpaw's life ban to end.

"I have spoken to Nick Hockley, we're going to try and have a catch-up," Warner was quoted.

"It's very difficult at the moment … but I'm sure in the next couple of weeks we might be able to. But there’s no rush for anything."

Why was Warner slammed with a ban of lifetime captaincy?

In the year 2018, Steve Smith and David Warner were found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

While former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, Warner was slammed with a lifelong leadership ban.

Warner, Smith, and batter Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing domestic or international cricket as punishment for their roles in the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

Warner and Smith had been banned for one year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

For Warner, it would be a privilege to be entrusted with a leadership role again.

"I haven't had any conversations at all. But look, I think at the end of the day, any opportunity to captain would be a privilege," Warner said.

"But, from my end, there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia and my main focus is just actually playing cricket."

Asked about what conversation he will have with the board, Warner said: "I think at the end of the day it's about what questions they want to ask me. That's where the conversation starts and then we can lead from there."

"At the end of the day, it's almost a completely new ball game from when 2018 happened. I would be interested to see and hear what their thoughts are and what not. And then we can probably go from there."

However, Warner feels Cummins will be offered the job first.

"Obviously, Pat has the Test captaincy and he will be offered the job if he wants to take it, and rightfully so."

"For me, I know everyone is talking about it and I'm being endorsed by a few people but it's something for me, it's just about making sure Cricket Australia if they are going to have those conversations with me that they do have those conversations."

