Afro-Asia Cup set to return after almost two decades, India, Pakistan players could play together: Report

Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan players could play together as Afro-Asia Cup is likely to be revived.

In what could be a major development in the cricket diaspora, the Afro-Asia Cup is reportedly set to make a return after almost two decades. The Afro-Asia Cup, which features white-ball matches between and Asian XI and Africa XI, last took place in 2007.

A report in ESPNCricinfo confirmed that the tournament is set to be revived according to the Africa Cricket Association (ACA). The ACA held an AGM and appointed a six-member committee to restructure the ACA alongside looking to increase the number of competitive opportunities for African players.

It also looks to work with organisations like the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and for the same, the Afro-Asia Cup could be revived. The interim chairman of the ACA and the Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani stressed the financial aspect it would bring to the continental board.

"The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings the much-needed financial input to the organisation, and the appetite is huge from both ends," Mukuhlani said. "We have had conversations with our counterparts within the Asia Cricket Council, and obviously our African contingents, they want the Afro-Asia Cup to be revived," he added.

The tournament has taken place twice before in 2005 in South Africa and in 2007 in India. It was scheduled to take place for the third time in 2009 in Kenya but could not be held. If this tournament materializes, players of India and Pakistan could be seen playing in the same team in Asia XI.

In the first edition of the tournament, both the teams shared 1-1 with one game being spoiled due to rain. In the second edition, Asia XI got the better of the African side, winning all three matches.

Meanwhile, the ACA is also mulling over introducing a mini version of IPL. "We are planning to, after board approval, bring the Africa Premier League. That's what we're busy with at the moment on the sponsorship. Once that comes together, we will go to the board, the board will okay it, and then we will take it from there."

"It's the mini vision of the IPL. So we're taking that concept of the IPL and driving that concept to ensure that everybody benefits in that aspect. As far as where we're going to play, the board will decide.

"We're going to look at facilities that are going to warrant spectator viewership. It's still at the initial stage. Obviously, we want to do things right the first time to make sure we get the ball rolling on it. But the board will decide exactly who's hosting and from there, we'll take it to them from there. It's going to be like the IPL format, but with a lower status and then we'll grow it from there," he said.