Afghanistan vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch AFG vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming in India? With Afghanistan all set to take on the West Indies across a three-game T20I series, let us have a look at the live broadcast, streaming, and where to watch details of the upcoming series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for a three-game T20I series between Afghanistan and the West Indies. The two sides will hope for their best performances in the series with the T20 World Cup right around the corner. The two sides will take on each other across three T20I matches that are slated to be held on January 19, 21, and 22.

Notably, the three matches will all be held in Dubai, and it could be interesting to see how the sides fare in the series. Speaking of the teams, the West Indies have been placed in Group C of the upcoming World Cup. The sides will be competing alongside the likes of Bangladesh, England, Italy, and Nepal.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is placed in Group C of the tournament with sides like Canada, New Zealand, the UAE, and South Africa. Playing in a tough group, it could be quite the challenge for Afghanistan to make it through to the group stages of the competition.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and the West Indies will not be live broadcast on TV in India, while all three matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman.

Also Read: