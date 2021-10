Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from AFG vs WI Warm-Up Match in T20 WC 2021 from Dubai.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Live Scores from AFG vs WI

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match from Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs WI Warm-Up Match OnlineAfghanistan will face West Indies in a warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, October 20. The match is set to start live at 7:30 p.m. IST.