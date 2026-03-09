Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka white-ball series set to be postponed due to West Asia war

New Delhi:

The white-ball series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka is set to be postponed due to the deteriorating security situation in West Asia. It disrupted sporting logistics across the region and currently, it’s neither safe nor possible for the series to go ahead as planned. The six-match contest, originally arranged to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from March 13 to 25, is now expected to be played at another time.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket have not released public confirmation about the change. However, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, it indicates that the administrators from both sides concluded that the series cannot be staged in the UAE while the conflict continues. Discussions about alternative solutions have taken place, though moving the fixtures to a different venue appears difficult due to tight scheduling and travel complications.

Under the original itinerary, the teams were set to play three T20Is, followed by the three-match ODI series. Sharjah had been lined up to host the T20 matches on March 13, 15 and 17, while Dubai was chosen for the ODI leg on March 20, 22 and 25.

Meanwhile, the tour carried added significance for Afghanistan, as it was intended to mark the first assignment under new captain Ibrahim Zadran. The opening batter recently replaced Rashid Khan as leader after Afghanistan exited the World Cup during the group stage.

Cricket World Cup League 2 postponed too

The regional crisis has already forced adjustments to other international cricket commitments. Matches scheduled in Nepal as part of the Cricket World Cup League 2 were pushed back last week. That tri-series involved Oman, the UAE and Nepal.

West Asia war affected T20 World Cup as well

On the other hand, air travel across parts of West Asia has also been affected, with several routes restricted or temporarily closed. Those disruptions have complicated the departure plans of teams that had been in South Asia for the men's T20 World Cup.

West Indies and South Africa were among the sides dealing with unexpected delays. After being eliminated from the tournament, both teams remained in Kolkata while waiting for confirmation of their travel arrangements. Officials informed the squads on Sunday that flights had been arranged for Tuesday.

Also Read: