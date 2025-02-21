Live AFG vs SA live score, Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi-led Afghanistan look to take on mighty Proteas Afghanistan vs South Africa live score: Both Afghanistan and South Africa kick off Group B's proceedings in the Champions Trophy 2025. Taking on each other at the National Stadium in Karachi, both teams will hope to get off to good starts in the tournament.

AFG vs SA live score, Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi-led Afghanistan look to take on mighty Proteas Afghanistan vs South Africa live updates: The stage is set for the first game of Group B of the Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the third game of the tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. It is interesting to note that Afghanistan have been in excellent form ever since the ODI World Cup 2023. On the other hand, the Proteas will look to improve after their recent performances in the tri-series. However, taking on the out-of-form Proteas could still prove to be a daunting task for Afghanistan. Live Match Scorecard

Welcome to game 3 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2023! Today, we have a high voltage clash between Afghanistan and South Africa today. Both sides lock horns at the National Stadium in Karachi, and with this being the first game of Group B of the tournament, both Afghanistan and South Africa will hope to get off to a good start.