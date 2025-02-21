AFG vs SA live score, Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi-led Afghanistan look to take on mighty Proteas

AFG vs SA live score, Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi-led Afghanistan look to take on mighty ProteasAfghanistan vs South Africa live updates: The stage is set for the first game of Group B of the Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the third game of the tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. It is interesting to note that Afghanistan have been in excellent form ever since the ODI World Cup 2023. On the other hand, the Proteas will look to improve after their recent performances in the tri-series. However, taking on the out-of-form Proteas could still prove to be a daunting task for Afghanistan.
Live Match Scorecard