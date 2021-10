Afghanistan vs Pakistan Toss Live T20 World Cup: AFG vs PAK Injury updates, squad, toss history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan vs Pakistan Toss Live T20 World Cup, AFG vs PAK Injury Updates: This will be the first time both teams will square off in a T20 World Cup while their sole T20I match ended as a victory in Pak's favour.

Despite the high of winning their opening encounter against Scotland, Afghanistan batters will have a lot to worry about the in-form Pakistan bowling unit, who walk into the match on the trail of two convincing wins. The green-clad outfit handed a sound defeat to India followed by New Zealand to sit on top of the table.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

INJURY UPDATES

To both teams' advantage, none of their players is declared injured so far but keep your eye on this space for regular injury updates as official confirmation is awaited.

TOSS HISTORY

