Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about Hambantota

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HARIS RAUF Pakistan team

Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other on Thursday (August 24) in the second of three-match ODI series. The Babar Azam-led side is leading the series 1-0 having won the opening encounter bya massive margin of 142 runs courtesy of a maiden five-wicket haul from Haris Rauf. The second ODI is also scheduled to be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota and all the eyes will be on the behaviour of the pitch.

The surface turned quite a lot in the series opener and something of similar sorts is expected to be on offer in the second match as well. The pitch is certainly not going to be an easy one to bat but Afghanistan pacers will have to improve their lengths looking at the way Pakistan's bowlers bowled. Also, this will be another test for the Pakistan batters who could muster only 201 runs in testing conditions.

PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI Pitch Report

Historically, the surface in Hambantota has been a good pitch to bat on with 312 being easily chased by Sri Lanka. But the pitches seem to have tired out with a lot of cricket played in the island nation in recent times. Given the way, the pitch played out in the series opener, it is only fair for a team winning the toss to bat first.

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 27

Matches won batting first - 11

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average first innings score - 247

Average second innings score - 191

Pakistan Squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman

Afghanistan Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Latest Cricket News