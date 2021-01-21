Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI: How to Watch AFG vs IRL Live Online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI: Find full details on when and where to watch AFG vs IRL 1st ODI Live Online on FanCode.

After months of absence from the international cricket scene, Afghanistan will return to face former nemesis Ireland. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman are all incredible spinners, while Naveen-ul-Haq is their lead pacer. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on the other hand, will be making his ODI debut in the upcoming game, with captain Asghar Afghan expecting the newcomer to shine. Ireland are also in a good spot as they delivered an impressive performance in their last ODI outing. However, this is going to be a tough challenge for Andy Balbirni’s team, who will need Paul Stirling’s help to lead the batting, whereas Simi Singh will take charge of the bowlers. This game can be a cracker to watch out for.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will start at 11:30 AM.

When is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will take place on January 21. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on FanCode.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will not be on broadcast on TV.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

Ireland Squad: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young