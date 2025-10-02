Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN T20I series on TV and streaming in India? Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face off in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah. After failing to make a mark in the Asia Cup, the series will provide Afghanistan an opportunity to fine-tune their T20 form, keeping the World Cup in mind, which is less than six months away.

Sharjah:

Afghanistan will be up against Bangladesh in the extension of the recently-concluded Asia Cup in Sharjah, starting on Thursday, October 2 in a bid to fine-tune their preparations leading into the T20 World Cup less than six months away. Afghanistan weren't at their best during the Asia Cup, losing to both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and failed to make it to the Super Fours and hence, this series will provide an opportunity for Rashid Khan and Co to tighten the loose ends and compete against Bangladesh, who surprised many by getting to the Super Fours.

The schedule was always going to take a toll on Bangladesh, having to play both India and Pakistan on back-to-back days, but they did better than expectations, beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in back-to-back games to stake their claim. Bangladesh will be without their regular skipper Litton Das for the series, but that will provide an opportunity to the likes of Parvez Emon and Tanzid Tamim to get a regular run at the top of the order, alongside Saif Hassan as the battle for the places heats up ahead of the T20 World Cup.

When and where to watch AFG vs BAN T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will kick off at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 2. All three matches will take place at the same venue, with the start time being 7 PM local (8:30 PM IST) for the whole series. Unfortunately, the AFG vs BAN T20I series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but all three matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Bashir Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Bangladesh: Jaker Ali (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar