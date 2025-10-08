Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN ODI series on TV and streaming in India? Afghanistan won the last two ODI assignments against Bangladesh in 2023 and 2024, however, their recent form has taken a sudden dip, having lost the T20I series, the tri-series and didn't have a great Asia Cup as well. However, Afghanistan will hope that a change in the format might help them.

Abu Dhabi:

Afghanistan's fortunes have taken a downward turn since being called the second-best team in Asia. Afghanistan went on to lose the tri-series final against Pakistan, failed to qualify for Asia Cup Super Fours and then were hammered by Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20 series. Having won the last two ODI assignments between the two sides in 2023 in Bangladesh and the last year in the UAE, Afghanistan will take some confidence from those performance and will hope that a change in the format will result in a change in their fortunes regarding their recent form.

Bangladesh have brought back ODI regulars including skipper Mehidy Hasan and former captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and will be keen to back their T20I performance up as they build up towards the ODI World Cup in a couple of years' time. With the World Cup set to return to 14 teams, all the teams on fringe, near or outside the eight will get at least one and a half years to prepare for the tournament and get as close to the best XI as they can.

When and where to watch AFG vs BAN ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will kick off at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 8. All three matches will take place at the same venue, with the start time being 4 PM local (5:30 PM IST) for the whole series. Unfortunately, the AFG vs BAN ODI series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but all three matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana