Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @CRICKETWORLDCUP Lachlan Shaw of AUS U19 while playing a shot during an Under-19 WC 2022 Match

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online

Afghanistan will take on Australia in the 3rd Place Playoff match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 4, Friday.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19:

Match Details

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19, 3rd Place Playoff

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

6:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.