Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19 live cricket score 3rd place playoff U19 world cup 2022 live updates Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.