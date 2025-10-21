Afghanistan U19 team to travel to India for Youth tri-series next month, check full schedule In preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, Afghanistan's U19 team will face two India U19 teams in an ODI Tri-series in November. Check the complete schedule for the series here.

New Delhi:

Afghanistan's U19 team will be coming to India to feature in a Youth ODI Tri-series against Youth India teams that kicks off on November 17, the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Monday. The series will feature India U19 A and India U19 B teams and will be played in Bengaluru over the course of 13 days.

This series will be followed by Afghanistan U19 side's tour to Bangladesh, where they will face the Bangla side in five ODIs.

The series marks as a key preparatory one for both the teams as it will give game time to the players ahead of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The ACB CEO Naseeb Khan opened up on the junior team's preparations for the World Cup. "The ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup is approaching, and we have been preparing our team for this event for the past two to three months through various phases of rigorous training and preparation camps in Khost and Nangarhar provinces. These preparation camps are complemented by international tours, including a five-match series in Bangladesh and this upcoming Tri-Series in India."

"I am hopeful that these preparations, coupled with quality international assignments, will provide our Future Stars with excellent competitive experience ahead of the two major events, the Asia Cup and the World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia."

Tri-series to kick off on November 17, final on November 30

The Tri-series will begin on November 17 with the India U19 A team taking on the Indian U19 B side. Afghanistan U19 will open their campaign against India U19 B on November 19.

The series will be played in a double round-robin format with each team facing the other twice. The top two sides qualify for the final, which will be played on November 30.

Series Schedule:

November 17 – India U-19 'A' vs India U-19 'B', COE, Bengaluru

November 19 – India U-19 'B' vs Afghanistan U-19, COE, Bengaluru

November 21 – India U-19 'A' vs Afghanistan U-19, COE, Bengaluru

November 23 – India U-19 'A' vs India U-19 'B', COE, Bengaluru

November 25 – India U-19 'B' vs Afghanistan U-19, COE, Bengaluru

November 27 – India U-19 'A' vs Afghanistan U-19, COE, Bengaluru

November 30 – Final, COE, Bengaluru.