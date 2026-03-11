Afghanistan-Sri Lanka multi-format series postponed amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi:

With the ongoing West Asia war, the upcoming series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka has been postponed. The two sides were scheduled to take on each other in the UAE. The reason for the series being postponed has been the ongoing conflict between the USA, Israel, and Iran in the Middle East.

It is interesting to note that both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were slated to take on each other across three ODIs and three T20Is from March 13 to 25. Notably, the ACB chief executive, Naseeb Khan, came forward and revealed that they explored the option to hold the series in Sri Lanka, but there were no flights available.

"Yes, the white-ball series against Sri Lanka is postponed. "There were some issues with flights, logistics, and the regional situation. We also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka and remained incontinuous contact with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. However, there were no available flights from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time,” Naseeb Khan told Cricbuzz.

"Moreover, arranging production, hotels, ground bookings, and security within such a short period was quite challenging. Therefore, we ultimately decided to postpone it. It (the series) will be played in the last quarter of this year,” he added.

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have come back after subpar T20 World Cup campaigns

It is worth noting that both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have come into the series on the back of subpar campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, while Afghanistan was knocked out of the group stage of the tournament, Sri Lanka made it to the Super 8.

Afghanistan finished in third place in Group D, whereas Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8 after finishing in second in Group B. However, the co-hosts of the tournament failed to pull their weight in the Super 8, as they finished last in their group.

