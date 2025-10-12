Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite being injured, taken off the field in a wheelchair Afghanistan and Bangladesh faced each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. Even though Afghanistan won the match comfortably, they lost their key player Rahmat Shah who got injured and had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair.

Abu Dhabi:

Afghanistan suffered a major blow during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (October 11) as their key batter Rahmat Shah got injured while batting. He initially felt discomfort when he was trying to take a single in the 15th over of the innings. He struggled to walk properly then and went off the field, retired hurt. It turned out to be a calf injury eventually, and even though the cricketer braved the injury to bat later in the innings, he couldn't.

Rahmat came out to bat at the fall of the ninth wicket in the 45th over of the innings. However, he could last only one ball as he was unable to even stand in the middle. Afghanistan team physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam ran out to help him and Rahmat was eventually taken off the field in a wheelchair.

"He unfortunately succumbed to his injury, so he is out now. We will do all the right things in terms of imaging and stuff tomorrow. He is going to be out for some time, I think," Thanabalasingam said, according to ESPNCricinfo. Afghanistan struggled with the bat without Rahmat Shah's contribution, as he had scored a valuable half-century in the series opener. They could only post 190 runs on the board before getting bowled out.

Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah has been ruled out of the third and final ODI of the series that is scheduled to be played on October 14 in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan defend 190 runs in second ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan sealed the ODI series with a game to go as they defended 190 runs to leave Bangladesh stunned. It was a brilliant bowling effort from them with Rashid Khan accounting for his sixth five-wicket haul. He conceded only 17 runs in 8.3 overs, while Azmatullah Omarzai also accounted for three wickets and Nangeyalia Kharote picked one. For Bangladesh, only four batters were able to reach double-digits as they were folded for just 109 runs in the 29th over, losing the game by 81 runs.

Also Read