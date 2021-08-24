Afghanistan's ODI series moved from Sri Lanka to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The series, which was to be held in Hambantota in Sri Lanka has been moved to Pakistan as the Afghanistan Cricket Board was finding it difficult to arrange for the team's travel after the Taliban took control of the country.

Logistical issues related to air travel and the 10-day lockdown imposed in Sri Lanka has forced the Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series to be moved from Sri Lanka to Pakistan. The three-match series will start from September 3 and the venue will be decided in a day or two.

The series, which was to be held in Hambantota in Sri Lanka has been moved to Pakistan as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) was finding it difficult to arrange for the team's travel from Kabul to Sri Lanka after the Taliban took control of the country and the resultant chaos disrupted air travel, according to a report in espncricinfo.

The Afghanistan team that has assembled in Kabul was to travel by road to Pakistan and fly to Dubai from where it was to take anothe rlight to Colombo. The team will now travel to Pakistan by road later this week.