Afghanistan overtake England in ICC ODI rankings, reclaim their all-time high position

Afghanistan have overtaken England in the latest ICC Men's ODI team rankings, the Afghanistan team has climbed to seventh position after defeating Zimbabwe in the tri-series final. This is Afghanistan's all-time highest ranking first achieved in May 2025. Afghanistan bagged the 7th spot with 94 points, while World Cup champions England slipped to 8th spot with 93 points. Afghanistan's land mark achievement was followed by their seven wickets victory over Zimbabwe to claim the tri-series title in Sharjah on Friday, October 23.

Meanwhile, England's recent drop in ICC ODI rankings added to their defeat against Sri Lanka after failing to defend a mammoth 430-run target. The Indian men's team continue to dominate the ICC ODI rankings with 115 points followed by New Zealand - 109 points, South Africa - 104 points, Pakistan - 103 points, Australia - 102 points.

ICC Men's ODI rankings 2026: Top 10 countries

1. India

2. New Zealand

3. South Africa

4. Pakistan

5. Australia

6. Sri Lanka

7. Afghanistan

8. England

9. Bangladesh

10. West Indies.

Similar story: 3 Indian cricketers feature in top 4 of latest ICC T20I rankings

India captain Shreyas Iyer has reached a career-high fourth position in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings following his century against the West Indies in the opening match of their ongoing five-game series at home. His rise strengthens India's presence at the top of the standings, with three of the leading four batters now representing the country.

India's dominance in the upper reaches of the batting table is further reflected by Ishan Kishan, who occupies first place, and Abhishek Sharma, who sits second. Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan separates the two Indian batters from Iyer in third position after earning a career-best rating for his performances against Sri Lanka.

Several other players also made progress in the latest T20I rankings. West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford gained 13 places to reach joint 24th, while Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis improved by three spots to 23rd. India's Sanju Samson moved four positions higher to joint 27th. Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat recorded one of the biggest advances, breaking into 45th place after moving up from outside the top 100 following the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

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