Afghanistan head coach hails Mohammad Nabi, reflects on his importance in the squad

Afghanistan is gearing up for a stacked schedule ahead of their upcoming clashes. After a one-off Test match against Bangladesh on October 9th, Afghanistan will also be participating in a tri-series against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh as well.

After the conclusion of the Test series, Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in a T20I series as well. Ahead of the series, many fans would be wondering why veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi was excluded from the T20I side.

Speaking on the same, Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus came forward and talked about how he feels that Nabi still has a lot to contribute for Afghanistan in the shortest format of the game.

“I think Nabi's got something to contribute in the formats which he's available for. He is an incredible cricketer and he keeps himself in absolutely fantastic shape. He's very disciplined and obviously his record for Afghanistan stands out. He's hugely respected not only for what he's done in the past, but also the way that he just conducts himself as a professional. He's meticulous,” Pybus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“In terms of his physical conditioning, even though he's a mature cricketer, he really is in good shape and it was really positive to see. We get the data back when we're tracking the guys with the GPS and he held up really well,” he added.

Pybus reflected on Afghanistan’s quality in Test cricket

Furthermore, the head coach talked about the side’s preparation in Test cricket. As they gear up for the one-off Test match against Bangladesh, Pybus opined that with Bangladesh winning their clash against Australia, this would be a good chance for Afghanistan to assess their squad.

“Now coming and playing against Bangladesh, who are coming off a successful tour to Australia, is a good opportunity for us to check in where we're at in test format. I think one of the things when you're preparing for Test cricket is you know there are very specific things when we move to the red-ball format," Pybus said.

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