Afghanistan head coach disappointed with team's performance in Asia Cup 2025, 'You can't win...' Afghanistan came into the Asia Cup aiming to win the trophy for the first time. But shockingly, they have been knocked out of the tournament in the group stage after losing to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Their head coach is also disappointed with the team's performance.

Dubai:

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott is extremely disappointed with his team getting knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup in the group stage. Afghanistan had to win the game against Sri Lanka to make it to the Super Four round. But they couldn't defend 169 runs in Abu Dhabi as Sri Lanka cantered home and also took Bangladesh to the next round with them. Notably, Rashid Khan's team was touted the second best in the tournament by many after India.

Moreover, a few also felt that Afghanistan had a great chance to win the Asia Cup for the first time. But they will have to take a flight back home after a poor show in the continental event. After the match against Sri Lanka, Trott pointed out the basic errors his team made and admitted that they cannot win like this. "It was very disappointing and a hard one to swallow. We thought we were in a good position, believing 170 after Nabi's heroics was a good total. However, their batters played rather well, and we sort of aided them with our bowling and fielding.

"We didn't start well in the power play with our bowling, which gave them a leg up. We just weren't at the races and made too many basic errors in batting, bowling, and in the field. You can't win cricket games, especially in tournaments like this, with such errors," Trott said while speaking to the reporters.

Trott admits Afghanistan came with huge ambitions in Asia Cup

Afghanistan are the semifinalists of the T20 World Cup 2024, where they defeated teams like Australia. They had the right to dream big in the Asia Cup and Trott admitted that he travelled to the UAE with massive ambitions. However, he also looked at the positive side of the result stating that such performances help teams regroup at times.

"We came here with huge ambitions, and I was very ambitious about what we could achieve. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that, and we need to figure out why. We have a lot of T20 cricket coming up, including the World Cup in February. All the coaches, including myself, and all the players need to think long and hard about where we went wrong and how we need to get better.

"Sometimes these setbacks can help us regroup and ensure we don't make the same mistakes in the future," the head coach added.