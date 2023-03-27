Afghanistan completes historic series win against Pakistan; Shafique registers 4th consecutive duck

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Afghanistan now lead the T20I series 2-1.

Well, the accolades just keep coming in for Afghanistan. Earlier, in this series, they registered their first-ever win against Pakistan in any format in 11 long years, and now they have done something really special. Led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the bat and Fazalhaq Farooqi with the ball, the Afghan boys defeated Shadab Khan's Men in Green by seven wickets as Sharjah witnessed history with Afghanistan gaining an unassailable series lead.

In the first T20, Pakistan could score only 92 runs in 20 overs, and the the 2nd game, despite Imad Wasim's unbeaten 64, the team could only manage 130 runs. Pakistan lost three quick wickets and half the team returned to the pavilion for 63 runs. In the end, captain Shadab Khan (32) and Imad added 67 runs to power Pakistan to below-par 130. In reply, Afghanistan scored 133 runs in 19.5 overs losing just 3 wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 44 and Ibrahim Zadran played brilliant innings of 38 runs.

Shafique's 4th Duck

Abdullah Shafique just can't seem to catch a break. After getting out on three consecutive ducks in T20I cricket, he got another one against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I. Shafiq made his debut against Zimbabwe and scored In his first i 41 off 33 balls, but since then, he hasn't really played an innings of substance.

Last Four Scores

0 (2)

0 (2)

0 (2)

0 (1)

Farooqui was adjudged Player of The Match in the second T20. The third and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on March 27.

Latest Cricket News