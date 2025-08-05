Afghanistan announce preliminary 22-member squad for Asia Cup 2025, Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan, like Bangladesh, have named their preliminary squad comprising 22 members for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. They will also feature in a tri-series featuring the UAE and Pakistan in the lead-up to the tournament.

New Delhi:

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced their team's 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. The continental event is set to take place from September 9 to 26, even as Rashid Khan continues to lead the team in the shortest format of the game.

The selected players will be involved in a two-week training and preparation camp ahead of the tri-series and the Asia Cup. The majority of the players who have been picked were recently busy featuring in the Shpageeza Cricket League, the domestic T20 tournament in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan to face the UAE and Pakistan in Sharjah

Afghanistan are set to play against the UAE and Pakistan in a T20I tri-series from August 29 to September 7. With all three teams featuring in the Asia Cup, the series is a perfect preparation for them ahead of the Asia Cup. All the matches are scheduled to take place in Shajrah, even as Afghanistan will play a total of four matches and then the final if they qualify.

Afghanistan are in Group B in Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have been clubbed in Group B in the Asia Cup and will play their first match against Hong Kong on September 9. They will then face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 16 and 18 with all their matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi.

Here's Afghanistan's 22-member preliminary squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad

Afghanistan schedule in the Asia Cup 2025

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)