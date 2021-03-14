AFG vs ZIM 2nd Test | Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets, level series 1-1

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC The two teams now face each other in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday.

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday to square the series 1-1.

In a match that went down to the final session of Day 5, Rahmat Shah's 58 and his 81-run stand with opener Ibrahim Zadran (29) helped Afghanistan chase down a target of 108.

While they lost opener Javed Ahmadi early in the innings, Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran managed to ensure that Afghanistan shaved 54 runs off the target in the second session.

Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul earlier put an end to the Zimbabwe innings after captain Sean Williams's unbeaten 151 helped them set Afghanistan a target of 108.

The series thus ends 1-1 after Zimbabwe had won the first Test by 10 wickets. The two teams now face each other in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 545/4 declared & 108/4 (Rahmat Shah 58, Ibrahim Zadran 29; Ryan Burl 2/16) beat Zimbabwe 287 & 365 (Sean Williams 151 not out, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 7/137) by 6 wickets