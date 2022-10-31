AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: The Afghanistan cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The two teams are currently placed at bottom of the points table and need a win to stay alive in the tournament. Sri Lanka is on the 6th spot with 2 points from 3 games, while the Afghan side is on the 5th spot with the same points in the same number of matches. Before the action unfolds in Brisbane between these two sides, here are all the details related to Live streaming on TV and online

Here are all live streaming details:

When will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The match will be played on 1st November, Tuesday.

What is the venue for the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane

At what time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we stream Australia vs Ireland match online?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernand

