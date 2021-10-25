AFG vs SCO Live Score Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Cricket Score ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Updates

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan takes on Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match in Sharjah.

Afghanistan takes on Scotland in the Super 12 Group 2, 17th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Follow Live Scorecard and Updates

Toss at 7:00 PM

Squads:

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani

