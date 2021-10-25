AFG vs SCO Dream11 Playing 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan takes on Scotland in Super 12 Group 2 stage in Sharjah. (File Photo)

The Afghanistan cricket team will hope to provide some joy to its people going through tumultuous times back home as it begins its T20 World Cup campaign against a spirited Scotland here on Monday. The two teams will face off each other in their campaign opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, October 25th, at 7:30 PM (IST).

There is no denying that Scotland will be charged up as they are coming into the Super 12 after three wins in Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Afghanistan, however, directly qualified for the Super12s. Mohammad Nabi led team has tasted both success and failure in their warm-up match. They lost the first game to South Africa but came back stronger with an easy win over West Indies in the next fixture.

Also read: Paras Mhambrey applies for Team India's bowling coach job

Dream11 for AFG vs SCO Match

Matthew Cross, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan/Fareed Malik.

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs SCO Super 12 Match Online



At what time does Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07:30 PM.

When is Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 25 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal