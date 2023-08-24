AFG vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century in vain as Pakistan record thrilling one-wicket win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PCB AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI match report

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win in the 2nd ODI match against Afghanistan on Thursday, August 24. Pakistan lost their grip while chasing a 301-run target but Shadab Khan played a sensational knock to guide Pakistan to a series win.

After getting bowled out on just 59 runs in the first match, Afghanistan scored 300 runs while batting first after a sensational 151-run knock from young batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq kept Pakistan alive in the chase with brilliant fifties but Afghanistan survived in the end to level the three-match series to 1-1.

Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first at Hamantota's Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium with two changes to his playing eleven while Pakistan remained unchanged. His decision proved right as openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 227 runs for the opening wickets with the former smashing his fifth ODI century.

Pakistan bowlers made a good comeback in the last few overs but Afghanistan reached the 300-run mark in 50 overs. Gurbaz top-scored with 151 off 151 balls and Zadran added 80 runs but Afghanistan lost five wickets in the last 11 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq started well for Pakistan with a 52-run partnership for the opening wicket. Fakhar added 30 runs before getting bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the ninth over but Imam-ul-Haq produced another fifty to keep Pakistan ahead in the chase. He and Babar put Pakistan in the driving seat with a 118-run stand for the second wicket with the latter scoring 53 runs in his 100th ODI innings.

Farooqi gave Afghanistan a breakthrough with Babar's wicket and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Imam-ul-Haq to balance the game. Pakistan's middle order struggled again as they steadily lost control of the game. Star all-rounder Shadab Khan kept their hopes alive with an impressive knock of 48 off 35 but was dismissed on a run-out by Fazalhaq at the non-striker's end on the first ball of the last over.

But Naseem Shah smashed two fours, including a boundary on the fifth delivery of the last over when Pakistan needed three runs to win the game. Farooqi took three wickets while Nabi picked two but the star spinner Rashid Khan walked off without any wickets.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Latest Cricket News