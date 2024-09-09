AFG vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield on Day 1 of Afghanistan-New Zealand Test
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan take on New Zealand in a first-ever bilateral Test match in Greater Noida, their adopted home ground in India. This will be the 10th Test match for Afghanistan while being the start of a long Test season in Asia for the Kiwis.
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Updates: It's not often that a new series brings with it an equal amount of uncertainty as it does the excitement. A first-ever Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand? Woah, that sounds great. But in Greater Noida, a venue which doesn't have as many facilities to be able to hold a game of such stature. However, whatever it is, it is Afghanistan's adopted home ground and they have gotten an opportunity to play a Test match no less. This will be their 10th outing in red-ball cricket while for New Zealand, it is the start of a six-Test long summer in Asia. New Zealand are still very much in the hunt for a spot in the WTC final and even though no points are at stake against Afghanistan this week, this will serve well as a preparation for the Kiwis for five Tests against Sri Lanka and India. Follow all the live updates of the AFG vs NZ only Test-
Afghanistan take on New Zealand in the only Test
Afghanistan take on New Zealand in the first-ever Test between the two sides in Greater Noida starting today. Thankfully, the rain has subsided after a couple of gloomy days in Delhi-NCR and it is a sunny morning with a wet outfield as Afghanistan look to get more experience in the format while New Zealand look to get accustomed to sub-continent conditions before five more Tests in Asia. Follow all the live updates of AFG vs NZ 1st Test-