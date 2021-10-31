AFG vs NAM Dream11, T20 World Cup Afghanistan vs Namibia Playing 11, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Afghanistan Cricket Team

Afghanistan and Namibia will face off each other in the 27th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The teams of the Group 2 contest will play their game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 03:30 PM. It is interesting to note that Afghanistan and Namibia have never played a T20I against each other before.

While Mohammad Nabi's led side completely outplayed Scotland to secure a win by 130 runs in their opening game, they lost by a close margin against Pakistan in their second fixture of the tournament.

Namibia, however, won their first match against Scotland by four wickets.

Dream 11 for AFG vs NAM

Keeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Najibullah-Zadran, Craig Williams, Hazratullah Zazai, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders – David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan (C), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (VC), Ruben Trumpelmann

Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Namibia

Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Live Streaming

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 game India vs New Zealand Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

Squads

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani

Namibia

Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Stephan Baard